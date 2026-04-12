STAR SPIES! SPIED! Where Does Kim Kardashian NOSH For Breakfast At HOE-chella And What Did She Drive?

Kim Kardashian was spotted in Indio, CA, fueling up before another grueling day of Coachella “vibes.” OR as we like to comedically refer to it as HOE-Chella.



Dressed in full desert-glam—oversized sunglasses, a tiny top that defied both physics and the dress code, and those contour lines sharp enough to cut glass—she emerged from her mystery ride looking like she’d already survived three festivals and a tax audit.



The reality star, who once called kale her spirit animal, clearly decided the desert heat demanded something more… substantial. Sources say she hit the drive-thru hard, emerging with a bag that smelled suspiciously like regret and hash browns. Was it avocado toast with a side of influencer tears? A green juice that costs more than rent? No one’s saying yet.



What we can confirm: the breakfast of champions (or at least champions of contour) was grabbed at none other than McDonald’s. Yes, the same golden arches that fuel truckers and hungover college kids everywhere. Kim reportedly ordered enough to feed a small village—or at least one very photogenic family.



As for her ride? She rolled up in a sleek, silver Cadillac Escalade with trendy dish-style wheels, which we dig.



Coachella 2026: where the stars are just like us… if “just like us” means eating Sausage McMuffins in a vehicle that costs almost as much as many people’s houses. Keep spying, kings. The desert never sleeps—and neither does Kim’s publicist.



