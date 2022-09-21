STAR SPIES: WHAT Do Adam Levine And O.J. Simpson Have In COMMON? They BOTH Like Riding In A WHITE FORD BRONCO When They're In TROUBLE!

As Adam Levine battles cheating allegations, he and pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted together on Wednesday, flashing huge smiles.



The pair was spotted in Montecito, California, exiting a white SUV as they appeared to be laughing together. In one image, Levine was seen wearing a backpack that appears to belong to one of their children.



But while they were enjoying a pleasant outing, a past interview has surfaced where the Maroon 5 frontman admitted to cheating in the past.



Fox News wouldn't name the SUV but WE will. A WHITE FORD BRONCO.



Looks like he and O.J. like riding in them when they get in TROUBLE!





