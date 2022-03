I have to admit when I was teen the 'attainable' one car I lusted over was the Datsun 240z. You've probably heard me tell this story before.



I had to settle for a lowly 1974 Mustang II because the 'Z' was $7200, TWICE the price of the Ford an I had not yet struck California gold in my life at that time.



So I always get a little sentimental when I see memories of them.



Here's one to enjoy on this fine Sunday!









