STARSPIES: Did Taylor Swift Give Travis Kelce A HUMMER? The Headlines Just Write Themselves!

Travis Kelce arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs practice facility on Saturday, December 31, 2023, with a confident smile and a much-needed victory on the cards. Images captured exclusively for DailyMail.com show the star tight end pulling up to the training facility in his all-electric Hummer, ready to make final preparations for the New Year's Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals.



With the playoffs within reach, the Kansas City Chiefs were determined to secure their spot and continue their quest for the championship. Kelce, a key player in the team, exuded an aura of determination as he prepared to lead his team to victory. The Chiefs' training facility, located near the iconic Arrowhead Stadium, was buzzing with excitement as the players and coaching staff worked tirelessly to ensure they were ready for the big game.



