GM is offering a $7,500 incentive on its EVs that lost a U.S. government tax credit this week. This move comes as the company aims to make its EVs more affordable and appealing to customers.



While GM EVs, apart from the Chevy Bolt, do not currently qualify for the $7,500 tax credit due to new Treasury Department rules, the company is working to change its sourcing to meet the requirements. This will allow their vehicles to be eligible for buyer tax credits under the new regulations.