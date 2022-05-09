STILL, After All The Gas Price PAIN, Most Americans Are Still Not Sold on Electric Cars. If THAT Didn't Change Things WHAT Could?

The federal government is spending billions of dollars to promote electric vehicles, but most Americans still don’t consider them practical.



The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 28% of American Adults believe electric cars today are practical for most drivers. Fifty-four percent (54%) think electric cars aren’t practical, while 18% say they’re not sure. Those findings are little changed from March. (To see survey question wording, click here.)



The survey of 1,000 American Adults was conducted on August 17-18, 2022 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.



We ask WHAT is it going to take to SELL Americans on EV's if this gas debacle DIDN'T?



OR, is it a lost cause and will EV's FLOP long term?



