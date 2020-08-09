STRANDED: EV Charging Company Blacks Out 500 Mile Corridor On America's Busiest Weekend

Our own Kyle Conner was all out of sorts this weekend, and rightfully so, as he ranted to us about the public charging situation near his home. He's had plenty of issues with Electrify America in the past, and this was the final straw. Kyle put together a video detailing the situation and also reached out to Electrify America for comment.

Conner has a Nissan Leaf on loan to test drive and review. He planned a little road trip to get acquainted with the car and record some video footage. However, when he was looking at PlugShare for a place to charge, every station along I-95 had a little "wrench" icon.



