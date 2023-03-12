STRANGE ARRANGEMENT? Tell Us WHY The UAW Has ANY Business In Calling For A Cease-Fire In The Israeli-Hamas War?

Tell us WHY a labor union in the USA is calling for a cease-fire in the Israeli-Hamas war?



What possible positive auto sales effect will this result in?



And is does this make you think BETTER or WORSE of them?







United Auto Workers union calls for "immediate, permanent cease-fire" in Israel-Hamas war, becoming largest labor union to do so https://t.co/lS1CzLNOjA — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 3, 2023



