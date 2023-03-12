STRANGE ARRANGEMENT? Tell Us WHY The UAW Has ANY Business In Calling For A Cease-Fire In The Israeli-Hamas War?

Agent001 submitted on 12/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:23:12 PM
Tell us WHY a labor union in the USA is calling for a cease-fire in the Israeli-Hamas war?What possible positive auto sales effect will this result in?And is does this make you think BETTER or WORSE of them?United Auto Workers union calls for "immediate, permanent cease-fire" in Israel-Hamas war, becoming largest labor union to do so https://t.co/lS1CzLNOjA— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 3, 2023
