STRANGE ARRANGEMENT? Tell Us WHY The UAW Has ANY Business In Calling For A Cease-Fire In The Israeli-Hamas War?

Agent001 submitted on 12/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:23:12 PM

Views : 580 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

Tell us WHY a labor union in the USA is calling for a cease-fire in the Israeli-Hamas war?

What possible positive auto sales effect will this result in?

And is does this make you think BETTER or WORSE of them?






