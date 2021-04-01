STRANGE BUT TRUE: Why Do RATS LOVE FORD'S And HATE TOYOTA'S? You WON'T Believe The Answer.

Filed under car stories that are strange but true.



My kids drive 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrids. 48 MPG, All the modern safety stuff, even full active cruise stop and go, lots of room, Apple CarPlay, only hybrid sedan with fold down rear seats for extra storage and a stupid cheap lease price under $200, tax included.



What's NOT to love?



Well, not only do I and my kids LOVE them but RATS love them too.



Ready for the reason why?



First, I'll tell you how I discovered this weird fact.



I took the daughters car out to wash and fill as one of her Christmas presents and I noticed an error message on the dash saying "Pre-Collision system not available."



So my first instinct was a bad sensor or camera.



But when the dealer service person checked it, he sent me this photo:







Turns out the culprit was a RAT. Decided to have a midnight snack at my daughters expense.



I asked a few more question wondering WHY a RAT would think this is a delicious snack and the service person told my do you know why they LOVE Fords? So I BITE. Did you see what I just did there? She said in Ford's push for a 'GREEN image' these products are made from SOYBEANS. And RATS LOVE soybeans.



She then says, if you owned a Toyota this would never happen. I say WHY? She says because they don't give a damn about the environment, all they care about is that the products LAST.



So there you have the scientific evidence Spies. RATS LOVE FORD'S AND HATE TOYOTA'S.



Cost me $220.00 bills. #ThanksFord



BTW, You're welcome for the first 'feel good' story of 2021.



Has this ever happened to YOU?





