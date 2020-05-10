STUD OR DUD: 2021 Jaguar XF Gets Revealed

2021 JAGUAR XF REVEALED: THE BEAUTIFUL SEDAN, EVOLVED



Contemporary and connected interior: All-new interior features carefully selected, luxurious materials and exquisite details for a serene occupant experience, as well as Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment accessed through an all-new 11. 4-inch HD curved glass touchscreen

– Beautiful details: Extensive use of open-pore wood, laser-etched speaker grilles, and an all-new JaguarDrive Selector™ deliver crafted tactility and heightened quality with British charm

– Up to date: Software-Over-The-Air capability helps ensure latest vehicle systems and infotainment are installed seamlessly and remotely

– Powerful and refined performance: Turbocharged 246hp and 296hp engines deliver 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds and 5.8 seconds, respectively

– Occupant wellbeing: Innovative Active Road Noise Cancellation



Today, Jaguar revealed the 2021 XF: a thoroughly refined testament to the Jaguar brand commitment to delivering beautiful executive sedans. The centerpiece of the 2021 XF is the feeling of serenity gathered from its contemporary, connected interior with overtones of British charm throughout—and the all-new Pivi Pro infotainment system prominently featured.1 The 2021 XF will be offered in three configurations with both rear- and all-wheel drive, featuring more standard luxury and convenience than before: XF P250 S RWD, P250 SE RWD, and P300 R-DYNAMIC SE AWD.







Beauty in the cabin details



Building on a storied heritage of Jaguar sedans with beautiful, driver-focused interior compartments, the 2021 XF features a spacious, dramatically styled cockpit. Its interior design language utilizes soft forms and premium, authentic finishes. Contrasting use of color at eye-level and in lower cabin finishes immerse the interior in one tone to enhance the sense of space. The overall feeling inside the cabin of XF is the heightened attention to detail.



“The luxurious all-new interior of the XF delivers a calming sense of occasion every time you step into it,” said Julian Thomson, Design Director, Jaguar. “From its driver focused cockpit to the enhanced tactility, comfort and convenience, the interior has been fully transformed.”



At the heart of the new interior is the centrally mounted, 11.4-inch HD touchscreen.6 The elegant curvature of the screen was designed to seamlessly follow the same profile as the instrument panel. The glass screen is housed in a magnesium frame painted in tonal black satin, to accentuate the slim profile and deliver a high-quality and durable finish. The large touchscreen operates the new, intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system, which introduces a simplified menu structure.1 The seamless integration of new technology is integral to Jaguar’s new design DNA.

The premium feel inside the XF is heightened through authentic finishes, including open-pore wood veneers and aluminum, which feature in interior accents front and rear, as well as along the full-width ‘Piano lid’ across the width of the instrument panel. The extensive use of these materials reinvigorates Jaguar’s rich lineage of luxury interiors, a nod to the past in a vision for the future. Laser-etched speaker frets, specially designed to meet both acoustic and visual requirements, are finished in brushed metal which is then lacquered. Even the center console, framed by dramatic, profiled metallic blades on either side, was reimagined with a faster profile that sweeps up to the instrument panel.



Further evidence of attention to detail is the stitching of the all-new JaguarDrive Selector.™ The soft upper trim wraps around the ‘palm grip’ and proudly features a “cricket-ball” stitch, inspired by iconic British craftsmanship. Below, the precision-engineered metal cradle is sculpted for added tactility and an engaging, quality feel. Beside the JaguarDrive Selector™ sits the Start button and a new metallic rotary dial-for the Jaguar Drive Control settings, which features an intricately detailed edge which provides a premium look and feel. When not in use, the rotary dial stows within the center console, which incorporates a wireless charger and increased storage space.

The luxurious uplift extends across the new suite of interior lighting, with an upper strip of light that encircles the front of the cabin and a lower lighting zone that uses a softer waterfall effect. White courtesy lighting features in the overhead console and footwell, and a dynamic start-up sequence greets occupants as they approach, enter and start the vehicle, with a sweep of light around the cabin as the screens awaken. The steering wheel features hidden-until-lit switches and chrome gearshift paddles.



Standard interior color choices include Ebony, Light Oyster and Caraway. New front seats offer wider cushioning plus larger heated and cooling areas for enhanced comfort. An embossed Jaguar Leaper on the headrests complements ‘Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry’ upholstery tags that reference the rich history of the brand.

XF P300 R-DYNAMIC SE AWD offers a more dynamic appearance throughout the cabin. R-DYNAMIC sports seats with contrast stitch are offered in Ebony, Light Oyster, Mars Red and Siena Tan. An Ebony headliner, unique treadplates and rich accent colors enhance the cabin further.



Bold exterior design language



Equally as transformed as the interior design of the 2021 XF is its exterior design. Taking inspiration from the F-TYPE sports car, XF features ultra-slim, all-LED quad headlights with “Double J Blade” daytime running light signatures.



“The significant new elements of the XF create a more dynamic stance for the car, but the small details are just as important,” said Adam Hatton, Jaguar Exterior Design Director. “Bringing the heritage-inspired detailing to the grille and headlights adds that touch of depth and luxury with a link to Jaguar’s unparalleled past, while the Leaper emblem on the side vents is instantly recognizable and provides an added visual flourish.”



The grille is finished with a mesh design that contains diamond detailing influenced by the Jaguar heritage logo and features a Noble Chrome finish for a heightened sense of luxury. This is complemented by the lower air intakes that have been enlarged and reshaped to create visual width and enhance the XF vehicle’s dynamic stance. The optional Black Exterior Pack delivers a stealthier appearance with bespoke elements finished in Gloss Black. These include the grille mesh, grille surround, lower air intake surrounds, side vents, window surround, tailgate finisher, rear valance finisher, and badging.



Seven wheel designs are available, including a new 19-inch, five-spoke 5106 Elegance in both Silver and Gloss Black. Rounding off the new designs is the 20-inch 5107 Delta wheel, available in Satin Black with Gloss Black inserts.



XF P300 R-DYNAMIC SE AWD adds a series of distinct design elements for a more performance-focused look, including a distinctive, Gloss Black finish for the lower front air intakes and lower front bumper. The grille tips are also finished in Shadow Atlas while the upper rear valance is finished in Gloss Black, rather than body color, creating greater visual separation.



Cutting-edge connected technologies and convenience



The new XF introduces Jaguar’s advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, which supports a range of new technologies to help ensure connectivity over time. The collection of new convenience technologies includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, which help ensure that the XF is updated with the latest software without the need for a retailer visit.



EVA 2.0 is key to the operation of the Pivi Pro infotainment system, which has a dedicated power source to enable instantaneous start-up. System connectivity is provided by the latest embedded dual-sim technology with two LTE modems that enable the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading SOTA updates, without compromising performance. The cutting-edge connectivity also ensures minimal interruptions caused by coverage blackspots as it roams across network providers for the strongest signal.1 On XF P250 S, Pivi infotainment supports navigation functionality via the driver’s smartphone using Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.



Driver assistance technology is enhanced by newly available Clear Exit Monitor, which alerts both front and rear occupants to the presence of an approaching car or cyclist when exiting the vehicle.4 The standard 3D Surround Camera delivers advanced functionality using the latest camera technology in Junction View, 3D Perspective View, and ClearSight Plan View, with real-time viewing when maneuvering.



Active Road Noise Cancellation technology monitors vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. The results are quieter in-cabin noise levels within the cabin for superior refinement.



For 2021, greater convenience comes standard. Keyless entry, wireless phone charging with signal boost, and a 12-speaker Meridian™ sound system with Sirius XM radio functionality are included on all XF models. All Meridian systems now feature center channel technology that delivers an enhanced sound experience and adds depth to vocals. The available second-generation wearable Activity Key can be used to lock, unlock and start the vehicle without the need for the conventional key fob to be present in the vehicle. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch and has a battery life of seven days between charges.



Engineered for performance



For 2021, XF is available in the United States with two turbocharged engine options, each routing power through an 8-speed automatic transmission:



– 246hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (XF P250 S, SE RWD)

– 296hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (XF P300 R-DYNAMIC SE AWD)



The 246hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 269 lb-ft. of torque and is available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. This engine also features the intelligent CVVL system which works alongside variable cam timing (VCT) technology to enable complete control of engine air-intake, optimizing performance. It uses the twin-scroll turbocharger with low friction bearings for reduced friction and improved responses. The turbocharger is fed by an integrated exhaust manifold, which reduces weight. A water-cooled charge air cooler is fitted instead of a standard air-based intercooler. The 296hp variant is exclusively paired to an all-wheel drive system for enhanced traction. JaguarDrive Control features selectable Comfort, Eco, Rain-Ice-Snow and Dynamic modes, which can be confirmed by the driver through a new rotary dial next to the all-new JaguarDrive Selector™, adapt steering, transmission, throttle and (when specified) Adaptive Dynamics settings.



The new XF also includes Auto Vehicle Hold, which provides added convenience and smoother operation than conventional Automatic Hill Hold. The new technology holds the brakes when XF is stationary, until the driver depresses the accelerator to drive away.



Jaguar’s commitment to creating strong and lightweight vehicles continues with the new XF. The aluminum-intensive architecture uses recycled aluminum from closed-loop manufacturing for greater sustainability and is an important contribution towards Jaguar’s journey to Destination Zero, a world of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.



1. Do not use Jaguar InControl® or Pivi Pro features under conditions that will affect your safety or safety of others. Driving while distracted can result in loss of vehicle control. Jaguar InControl has a number of purchasing options that are available. As we systematically roll out the Jaguar InControl suite of products, specific features, options and its availability remain market dependent. Certain Pivi Pro features use an embedded SIM card, may require a data plan with separate terms and conditions, and an additional subscription after an initial term. Mobile connectivity cannot be guaranteed in all locations. The Jaguar InControl Apps™ and Jaguar Remote™ smartphone apps will work with Android™ devices from version 4.1 and Apple® devices from iOS V7.0 and must be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Please see your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for more details.



2. Always follow local speed limits.



3. Optional feature. Requires 360° surround camera. This feature is not a substitute for safe and attentive driving, and driver should not assume that it will correct errors of judgment in driving. Consult the owner’s manual for more details.



4. These features are not a substitute for driving safely with due care and attention and will not function under all circumstances, speeds, weather and road conditions, etc. Driver should not assume that these features will correct errors of judgment in driving. Please consult the owner's manual or your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for more details.



5. Driving while distracted can result in loss of vehicle control. Do not operate, adjust or view the navigation or multimedia systems under conditions that will affect your safety or the safety of others. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto user interfaces are products of Apple or Google and their terms and privacy statements apply. The interfaces require compatible iPhone or Android smartphone and message and data usage rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google Inc.



6. Driving while distracted can result in loss of vehicle control. Do not operate, adjust or view the navigation or multimedia systems under conditions that will affect your safety or the safety of others. Only use mobile phones, and other devices, even with voice commands, when it is safe to do so.











































































































































