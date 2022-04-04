STUD OR DUD? 2023 Honda HR-V Crossover Gets A Long Over Due Makeover

Honda revealed the latest design of the 2023 HR-V subcompact crossover SUV on Monday. The smallest crossover in Honda's lineup presages the forthcoming redesigns of the 2023 Pilot and 2023 CR-V, which are Honda's bestselling SUVs. 

 

Details were scant, with Honda revealing only what the second-generation HR-V will look like when it launches this summer. Unlike the model revealed last year for the global market, the 2023 HR-V headed to North America promises to be larger and ride on a larger wheelbase and with a wider track.




 



