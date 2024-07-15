STUD OR DUD? 2025 Audi A5 Images Leak Out On The Internet

It was long over due for a leak but the time has come for the 2025 Audi A5 to finally break cover.


Easily distinguishable as an Audi but still very conservative in design is this what you were hoping for from the German automaker?



 



