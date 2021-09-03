STUD OR DUD? Audi Reveals The Q4 e-tron INTERIOR Ahead Of Official Debut

The driver and passengers experience entirely new dimensions in the new Audi Q4 e-tron. The spaciousness of the electric compact SUV far exceeds the current class boundaries, and offers an amount of space comparable to that offered in the full-size class. The display concept has also reached a new dimension: The augmented reality head-up display brings the real and virtual worlds together, and the MMI display has a diagonal of up to 11.6 inches (option will be available around the end of the year). The new steering wheel generation with touch operation represents the new electric model’s course for the future. In terms of stowage compartments, the Audi Q4 e-tron scores high with a total volume of around 25 liters (0.9 cu ft), and the bottle holders in the top section of the doors are a further highlight. The airy and progressive interior design allows customers to experience the new technology era.



