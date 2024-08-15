STUD OR DUD? DEBUT: All-new 2025 Navigator

All-new Lincoln Navigator makes global debut with bold, new design, reinvigorating interior



The vehicle that created the premium full-size SUV category nearly three decades ago is elevating it once again. Lincoln’s flagship SUV – the all-new 2025 Navigator® – arrives with bold, new design, a reimagined interior, signature features and new connected experiences that will create the ultimate sanctuary for clients on and off the road.



Navigator’s new interior combines premium materials with connected features like the Lincoln Digital Experience that comes to life through an immersive 48-inch panoramic display that spans the length of the horizontal instrument panel.



Lincoln Rejuvenate is a “spa on wheels” that automatically adjusts seat position with heat and massage options, climate control, scenting, sound, lighting, and expansive visuals to reduce stress and create a relaxing experience inside the vehicle.



Navigator is a private getaway. It introduces two new Lincoln Black Label themes, each thoughtfully curated and precisely crafted with rich premium materials.1 And it brings front-row comforts to second-row passengers.



From its bold, signature grille to the class exclusive2 Lincoln Split Gate, every inch of the all-new Navigator is a blend of sleek, sophisticated design and modern conveniences. With the Split Gate, the top three-quarters of the gate rises like a traditional liftgate, while the bottom quarter lowers like a conventional tailgate, helping to make it easier to load and unload without items spilling in the driveway or transforms the space into a convenient seating area for the family.



“Navigator is the flagship of the Lincoln brand and represents our ultimate expression of sanctuary,” said Dianne Craig, president, Lincoln. “The all-new Navigator is more than just a vehicle; it can become a home away from home and a third space that rejuvenates clients in an entirely new way on and off the road.”



More effortless connectivity



The Lincoln Digital Experience3 comes to life through the 48-inch panoramic display that is crafted around the driver to be simple and intuitive. Helping to keep eyes up and out, the elevated panoramic display puts information closer to the driver’s line of sight. Google Assistant serves as the default voice assistant to control climate, navigation, and music. Voice commands and steering wheel thumb controls help make it easy to operate the system – and the 11.1-inch touchscreen is always available as a control panel.



The system is designed to help you stay connected and provides easy access to music, podcasts, videos, and gaming apps from the Google Play store when the vehicle is in park. Apple CarPlay® powered by iPhone and Android Auto™ are also standard.4 Think of the Navigator as a third space to stay connected between home and work, a place to unwind after a busy day or ahead of a long journey.



New for the Lincoln Digital Experience in Navigator is Pano Mode, which plays video and gaming apps to either side of the panoramic display when the vehicle is in park. The new feature helps make Navigator even more of a hub for music, podcasts, gaming and productivity apps while away from home.



Easily personalized, the system allows for the most important vehicle information to be shown where it’s easiest to see. And profiles can be created for each driver and are associated with either a key fob, or Phone as a Key5, so the preferred preferences are displayed as the driver enters the vehicle. Profiles can be tailored to include favorite apps, as well as preferences including seat settings, steering wheel and mirror positions.



Google Maps is integrated and provides real-time traffic updates, road conditions, dynamic and eco-friendly routes, and points of interest. 5G wireless technology brings fast connectivity6 and four years of Lincoln Premium Connectivity is included to help provide the best possible in-vehicle experience.7



Your spa on wheels



Lincoln Rejuvenate helps create the ultimate retreat in your vehicle by combining sight, sound, touch and scent to help drivers recharge during long road trips or after a busy day at the office. The multi-sensory experience in Navigator can help reduce stress and provide relaxation inside the Navigator.



While in park, a tap of the touchscreen activates a five- or 10-minute Rejuvenate experience. The driver’s seat slides rearward, reclines, warms slightly and begins massaging. The steering wheel moves up and away. And calming visuals fill the center stack and panoramic display, complemented by ambient lighting and soothing sounds as a subtle fragrance fills the cabin. The standard Lincoln Digital Scent feature is class-exclusive in the all-new Navigator SUV.



Waterfall Meditation provides the serenity of a remote waterfall, as virtual water cascades across the panoramic screen. Aurora Borealis includes two visual phases, one a mountain-side lake as the sun rises, and another that shows ribbons of green light flowing across the night sky. Elements is an abstract journey featuring the classic elements of water, earth, air and fire.



The all-new Navigator comes pre-loaded with a Waterfall Meditation experience in partnership with Calm8 audio; two other Rejuvenate themes – Aurora Borealis and Elements – are included with purchase. Navigator clients will enjoy a complimentary one-year subscription to Calm, the leading app to help you sleep more, stress less and live mindfully, as well as a growing library of digital, evidence-based mental health programs.



Life beyond the front row



With available seating for up to eight people, Navigator is designed to provide first-class travel for all three rows.



The all-new class-exclusive2 Lincoln Split Gate opens automatically with Open on Approach. When the key fob or Phone as a Key5 enters a dedicated area behind the gate for up to four seconds, the liftgate opens to give easy access to the cargo area. The system can be programmed to open the tailgate as well.



Available Second-Row Power Tailored Seats bring the comfort of power-adjustable, heated, ventilated and massaging captain’s chairs to second-row passengers. Fully powered Power Pitch® and Slide second-row seats make accessing the third row as simple as the press of a button. A semi-powered second-row bench seat is optional.



A class-exclusive 40/20/40 folding third-row Lincoln Soft-Touch bench seat delivers comfort for three – or two, while still enabling hauling space for long objects such as skis. And third-row heated seats are available.



An available Cargo Tailgate Manager creates a shelf for multi-level cargo storage, an elegant table during tailgate gatherings, and a bench seatback on the 500-pound capacity tailgate.



A reimagined interior that creates the ultimate sanctuary



Navigator will set a new standard and build on transforming the interior into the ultimate third space for relaxation and rejuvenation. Interior design and technology seamlessly merge to create a clutter-free cabin that has a calming effect.



The thoughtfully created and meticulously crafted interior becomes apparent the moment a client sits down in the driver’s seat and grips the flat-top, flat-bottom steering wheel.



The unique shape of the Wollsdorf leather-wrapped and heated wheel allows for a view beyond the 48-inch panoramic display making it elevated and pushed forward to position it in the driver's line of sight to the road. Two speakers, part of a 28-speaker Revel® Ultima 3D Audio System, serve as jewels on either side of the display.



“The immersive, panoramic display accentuates the horizontal lines that help the Navigator cabin wrap around you,” said Kemal Curic, global design director, Lincoln. “Throughout the design process, we were very thoughtful about the harmony between our design principles, the user interface and our connected experiences that all work together to create a reimagined experience for our clients.”



Throughout the interior, luxurious materials, including premium leather seating surfaces, genuine wood trim and a crystal-inspired volume knob, elevate the Lincoln standard.



Clients will continue to enjoy a 24-way power adjustable driver’s seat, while the first-row passenger gets a 22-way power adjustable seat. In all models, front-row seats are heated, ventilated and massaging. Lincoln Black Label models add the brand’s signature 30-way Perfect Position seats.1



There are audio and climate controls for second-row passengers and up to 14 USB ports, including four in the second row and four in the third row. Black Label clients can enjoy an available second-row wireless charging pad.9



Introducing two new Lincoln Black Label themes



Joining the Lincoln Black Label Invitation theme – with Black Onyx leather interior, Ebony headliner and Khaya wood accents – are two new thoughtfully crafted and richly appointed Black Label options for 2025. True to Lincoln Black Label standards, all themes are thoughtfully created and use premium materials to create the ultimate in Lincoln luxury.



“Lincoln Black Label heightens the Navigator ownership experience, and the new themes, Enlighten and Atmospheric, offer new opportunities for more personalization and for clients to express themselves,” said Marcia Salzberg, senior color and materials designer, Lincoln. “The combination of colors and textures are designed to create a more tranquil space.”



The Enlighten theme, which celebrates the beauty of a sunrise and the dawn of a new day, is outfitted in Warm Horizon leather seating surfaces, a light beige with gray piping and stitching, and laser-etched birch woods accents. Espresso carpeting and Ebony headliner complete the Enlighten environment.



The Atmospheric theme, inspired by the color of a stormy day, is complemented with Salt Crystal Gray leather seating surfaces, Salt Crystal Gray headliner, and black flooring. Ash wood appliques and Radiant Copper accents add understated elegance. Like other Lincoln Black Label themes, Atmospheric includes a leather-covered rear console, as well as heated third-row leather seating surfaces, heated and ventilated second-row captain’s chairs and wireless charging pad.



For the first time, Lincoln Black Label elegance extends to the exterior of the vehicle with the Atmospheric Lincoln Black Label theme. Unique to the theme are Radiant Copper accents on the grille and fender badging, as well as 24-inch Radiant Copper aluminum wheels.



A bold, confident look



Bold styling defines the Navigator design. Its dynamic, confident front end is highlighted by a signature grille with integrated lightbar that stands upright and strong, presenting a confident and modern appearance that is consistent across the lineup. The lightbar illuminates sequentially from the center outward on vehicle approach, part of the Lincoln Embrace welcoming sequence. The new, full-width taillamps do likewise, and the driver’s seat and mirrors auto-adjust to preferred settings.



The tapered roofline and integrated roof rails help the vehicle cast a modern profile. Traditional chrome is absent and satin aluminum accents are added for a modern exterior look.



The full-width taillamps spread across the liftgate fronted by 3D badging that lights up as part of Lincoln Embrace and backed by a galaxy of Lincoln stars laser-etched into the rear panel.



While 22-inch wheels are standard; 24-inch high-gloss Ebony or Luster Nickel aluminum wheels are available on Navigator for the first time.



For more sporty styling, the available Jet Appearance Package offers unique 22-inch high-gloss Ebony black aluminum wheels, plus black exterior accents on the belt molding, grille, front bumper fascia, roof rack and Jet Appearance Package Lincoln badging.



Effortless journeys



Lincoln BlueCruise hands-free highway driving is standard on Navigator. As BlueCruise assists with braking, accelerating and steering, the system helps reduce some of the stress of driving, helping clients to arrive at their destination more energized.



The latest version of BlueCruise enables a smoother drive and more time in hands-free mode on average. The system includes new features such as Lane Change Assist, which allows a driver to switch lanes hands-free with a tap of the turn signal when the path is clear, and In-Lane Repositioning, which helps provide more space by subtly shifting away from vehicles in adjacent lanes.



Navigator clients have access to BlueCruise for four years at vehicle purchase. BlueCruise is also available across the entire Lincoln portfolio.10



Other new driver-assist features for Navigator include Turn Signal View, which projects a camera view of the adjacent lane on the 48-inch panoramic display when the turn signal is engaged. Intersection Assist can help detect oncoming traffic while attempting to turn left. If the system detects an oncoming vehicle, it provides an audible alert and applies the brakes.11



On all models, a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 440 horsepower and 510 lb.-ft. of torque12, standard four-wheel drive and adaptive suspension with continuously controlled damping make Navigator the ultimate vehicle to carry your crew on its journeys.



Navigator is also equipped with effortless features like Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which helps even novice drivers maneuver their trailer into tight spots, and Trailer Hitch Assist, which makes connecting your trailer a breeze. An available Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package increases towing capacity to 8,700 lbs. without the need for a load-leveling bar.



The all-new 2025 Lincoln Navigator goes on sale next spring.





































