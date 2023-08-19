STUD OR DUD? Does Lamborghini's New Electric Lanzador 2+2 Concept Trip Your Trigger?

 Even as a brand with some of the automotive industry’s greatest internal-combustion engines in its portfolio, Lamborghini is firmly embracing all-electric power and we’ve gained a fresh insight into the Italian firm's plans for a production EV in the form of the new Lamborghini Lanzador concept. The car has made its public debut at the 2023 Monterey Car Week in California. 

 
The Lanzador is a concept car with a fully-electric powertrain that also introduces an unconventional bodystyle to Lamborghini with a 2+2 seating arrangement combined with a high ground clearance and a sleek profile. Speaking about the new car, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said; “we are opening a new car segment: the Ultra GT. This will offer customers a new, unparalleled Lamborghini driving experience thanks to pioneering technologies”.


