STUD OR DUD? Smokey And The Bandit Lives On In EV Form

As a piece of design, the Porsche Taycan is an absolute triumph. Zuffenhausen has managed to create an EV that's modern but still retains classic Porsche design cues. The clean look appeals to the creative set, who see it as some sort of wheeled canvas. This has led to several distinctive art cars, including the recent example commissioned by Porsche Australia. Whatever you think of the end result, there is a clear theme that shines through, and this is just as true for the Taycan we're telling you about today. It appears one Taycan owner is a big fan of Smokey and the Bandit, giving the silent German performer a paint scheme that pays tribute to the iconic 1977 Pontiac Trans Am star car.



