STUD Or DUD? 2026 Mercedes CLA Drops!

The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA: the highlights



The new CLA offers more to customers in every dimension: more space, more refinement, more comfort, more intelligence and more efficiency compared to its predecessor. It is the most intelligent Mercedes-Benz model to date – and the first in a completely new family of vehicles from Mercedes-Benz. Each new model will be available with both all-electric and high-tech hybrid powertrains.



Intuitive: The most intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever thanks to the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS)

Always up-to-date and ready for new features: regular over-the-air updates?The new CLA is the first vehicle to fully operate on the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) developed in-house, making it the most intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever. The new AI-enhanced system makes it possible to equip every vehicle with a supercomputer connected to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. This enables regular over-the-air updates1 for the most important vehicle functions, including driver assistance systems for the first time, to ensure the CLA is always up-to-date.



Hyper-personalized digital experience: fourth generation MBUX ?MB.OS marks the start of the fourth generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. It opens up a new world of personalized experiences and intuitive interaction between the vehicle and occupants, setting new standards. The new generation MBUX is the first in-car infotainment system to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) from both Microsoft and Google. This combines multiple AI agents in one system for the first time. MB.OS offers maximum flexibility to seamlessly integrate content from third-party providers. The familiar Mercedes interface for customers remains.



Exceptionally intuitive and individual: the new MBUX UI/UX concept ?The optional MBUX Superscreen is powered by state-of-the-art, high performance chips and real-time graphics from the Unity Game Engine. The new control and display concept is tailored to individual customer preferences. The further developed MBUX Zero Layer on the central display shows the most important information, suggestions and, for the first time, the most recently used apps1. In the app view, apps can now be moved and grouped into individually named folders, similar to a smartphone. When an app is open, a simple swipe to the left returns to the app view. Another swipe takes the user back to the Zero Layer. Users can also go directly to the Zero Layer at any time via the home button.



Intelligent, easy to talk to and empathetic like a friend: the new MBUX Virtual Assistant?With generative AI, the new MBUX Virtual Assistant transforms the relationship between vehicle and driver. It enables the kinds of complex, multi-turn dialogues one might have with a friend and has short-term memory. Based on ChatGPT4o and searches with Microsoft Bing, it unites the collective knowledge of the internet. Thanks to Google Gemini, the virtual assistant is also well-versed in navigation-related questions. It can access information from the Google Maps platform to provide users with detailed and personalized answers to questions about navigation, points of interest and much more. The MBUX Virtual Assistant is always present on the Zero Layer as a "living" avatar in the form of the Mercedes-Benz star. During an active dialogue, it recognizes emotions and can respond accordingly.



Intelligent navigation: tailored Google Maps solution?In the new CLA, the navigation experience is based on Google Maps. The navigation solution developed as part of the partnership between Google and Mercedes-Benz is one of the first integrations of Google Cloud's new Automotive AI Agent for in-vehicle conversation services with Google Maps. Mercedes-Benz Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors. Integrated visual communication also reaches a new dimension with MBUX Surround Navigation. It seamlessly integrates the driver assistance view with a 3D representation of the vehicle's surroundings and route guidance in real-time on the driver display. Drivers benefit from improved situational awareness and insight into operation of the driver assistance systems.



MB.DRIVE with state-of-the-art driver assistance and parking systems?The new CLA comes standard with a number of driver assistance features including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC. Additional optional driver assistance features are also available such as MB.DRIVE ASSIST, which enhances Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Steering Assist, among other features.



Effortless on the road: The CLA with EQ technology is the compact sedan for the electric age



Remarkable efficiency and electric range?With impressive efficiency and electric range in this segment, the CLA elevates electric mobility in everyday life to new heights. At launch, the CLA portfolio comprises the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology and CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology. With a range of up to 792 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle2, the 268-hp CLA 250+ with EQ Technology offers exceptional mobility. The CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology with 349 hp is positioned as the performance variant at the top of the model range.



800-volt electric architecture for fast charging?The 800-volt system can significantly reduce charging time in conjunction with the new generation battery. The CLA 250+ with EQ Technology can be charged to a range of up to 325 kilometers3 in as little as ten minutes. DC fast charging up to 320 kW is also possible.

New generation battery with high energy density and smaller carbon footprint?The new all-electric CLA 250+ and CLA 350 4MATIC feature lithium-ion batteries with an 85-kWh usable capacity. The cells have anodes that mix silicon oxide with graphite. Compared to the previous battery with conventional graphite anodes, the gravimetric energy density has been increased by up to 20 percent. The volumetric energy density of the cell chemistry is 680 Wh/l. Cobalt content has been further reduced.



The new generation battery also reduces the carbon footprint by approximately 30 percent per cell compared to its predecessor. This is thanks to carbon reduction measures, net carbon neutral4 cell production and the use of electricity from renewable energy sources in anode, cathode and cell housing production.

Sprinter and marathon runner in one: new two-speed transmission?The two-speed transmission on the electric drive unit at the rear axle combines dynamic performance with high efficiency in all driving situations. The first gear enables excellent acceleration from a standstill and offers outstanding efficiency in city driving. The second gear is designed for power delivery at higher speeds and efficiency in highway driving for excellent long distance range and comfort. The electronically limited 130-mph top speed is also achieved in second gear.



"Free" heat for efficient pre-conditioning: multi-source heat pump equipped standard?The electric CLA is the first Mercedes-Benz vehicle to feature an air-to-air heat pump. As a multi-source design, the heat pump can use three energy sources in parallel: waste heat from the electric drivetrain, the battery, as well as the ambient air. By using this "free" heat, the air-to-air heat pump contributes to the exceptional efficiency of the CLA. It requires only about one-third of the energy that a comparable auxiliary heater would need to deliver the same output.



Flexible for individual needs: all-electric and high-tech 48-volt hybrid drivetrains



A modern hybrid available in two outputs will follow?All-electric models play a key role in Mercedes-Benz's sustainable business strategy. However, the wishes and mobility needs of customers in different regions of the world determine the pace of this transformation. The new CLA will also be available as a hybrid with 48-volt technology and an electric motor integrated into the transmission. The modular architecture of the CLA model family allows Mercedes-Benz maximum flexibility in the drive concept and production. The advanced combustion engine in the CLA hybrid will initially be available in two outputs, as well as with front-wheel drive and 4MATIC all-wheel drive.



CLA hybrid models capable of all-electric driving and recuperation?The electric motor, inverter and transmission form a highly integrated unit. The electric motor provides intelligent support at any speed. In city driving, CLA hybrid models can drive using all-electric propulsion. Electric coasting is possible at speeds of up to approximately 60 mph. The hybrid powertrain is also able to recuperate energy in all eight gears, recovering up to 25 kW.



Gorgeous: emotional expression of athletic power



Athletic proportions and striking character lines?The CLA with EQ Technology captivates with an exciting interplay of intelligence and emotion, redefining desire. The long wheelbase, short overhangs and powerful GT rear design are an emotional expression of athletic power. The sporty proportions are enhanced by a sleek greenhouse, long hood with power domes and large wheels. The car's muscular and athletic shoulders start at the front wheel arches and extend to the sculptural rear. The distinctive design language emphasizes the sculpted surfaces with reduced lines and precise joints. The striking character lines along the side of the vehicle create an interesting interplay of light and shade.



Radiant "face": panel with illuminated Mercedes-Benz pattern?The iconic and sporty A-shape grille has been reinterpreted for the electric age. The innovative seamless star panel is fully illuminated for the first time on a Mercedes-Benz production vehicle. A total of 142 individually illuminated LED chrome-effect stars create a distinctive brand signature. One of the few visual differences distinguishing the CLA hybrid is its radiator grille. It features a Mercedes-Benz star pattern in chrome, framed by an LED surround as standard.

Brightens the day and night: star-shaped headlights and taillights?With the optional MULTIBEAM LED headlights, the daytime running light signature takes the form of a Mercedes-Benz star. A light band connects the headlights. The taillights are also star-shaped and connected by an illuminated design element. This combination gives the CLA a strong unique visual presence. In conjunction with the optional MULTIBEAM LED headlights, it forms the new Mercedes-Benz signature graphic. It makes a Mercedes instantly recognizable in the daytime or at night – an unmistakable statement of iconic luxury. The standard LED High Performance headlights have a chrome-plated design element in the shape of a star.



Standard panoramic roof for bright, spacious interior ambiance ?All CLA models come standard with an expansive panoramic roof. This one-piece fixed glass roof extends seamlessly from the windshield frame to the rear. It provides occupants with a nearly unobstructed view overhead and also contributes to more generous headroom compared to its predecessor. The panoramic roof is constructed from heat-insulating laminated safety glass with infrared film and a low-emissivity (LowE) coating.



New spatial experience: minimalist interior design focusing on three iconic high-tech elements?The interior of the CLA offers a new luxury experience for this segment. The design follows the principle of reduction to the essentials. It de-emphasizes the underlying structure and focuses on a few iconic high-tech elements. The highlight is the optional, floating MBUX Superscreen, which extends across the entire width of the interior and features a 10.25-inch driver display, 14-inch center display and 14-inch front passenger display behind a large glass surface. Another striking feature of the interior is the center console. Appearing to float in mid-air, its high position enhances the sporty feel. As in higher vehicle classes, it is split into two levels. The upper section offers an expansive, three-dimensional trim surface – with an integrated double cup holder and optional wireless smartphone charging cradle. The third high-tech element is the large leather-clad door center panels that also feature a floating design. These wrap three-dimensionally over the profile of the pull handle, which is designed in a classic tubular form.



Best-in-class equipment: a reinterpretation of modern luxury at Mercedes-Benz?An attractive and versatile range of colors, finishes and materials on the new CLA underscore Mercedes-Benz's commitment to exceptional design and distinctive features. This includes the new Liquid Crystal Green and Sky Blue Metallic paint colors as well as newly developed seat upholstery with a technical-looking pearl effect in Black/Crystal White. Also available are trim elements made of open-pore wood, brushed aluminum, a coating with a Gold Anthracite anodized look and a unique decorative paper surface new to the automotive industry.



Check out the video (note: video mistaken, it's a 2026, not 2025)



















