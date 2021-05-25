STUD Or DUD? BMW M4 xDrive Convertible Breaks Cover!

The new M4 Competition Convertible with xDrive channels the 503 hp and 479lb.-ft of torque developed by its S58 inline six-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo engine via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. The open-top, four-seater M4 promises and delivers an alluring design, luxurious appointments and everyday usability combined with track prowess. U.S. production begins in September of 2021 with market launch taking place in October. - more - - 2 - Panel bow soft-top roof One of the special features which shape both the exterior design of the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible with xDrive and its driving experience is the new panel bow soft-top.



This design combines the practical benefits of a retractable hardtop with the puristic aesthetic of a fabric roof – the best of both worlds. The panel bow soft-top is some 40 per cent lighter than the predecessor car’s retractable hardtop, effectively lowering the center of gravity of the new M4 Convertible, thus improving its agility. Its smooth surface and insulation provide the new roof with levels of acoustic and thermal comfort far superior to those of a conventional soft-top. The design of the new soft-top combines large panel bow elements with a flush-fitting glass rear window, several layers of insulation and a fabric cover available in black or in Moonlight black, which gives the fabric a classy metallic shimmer, especially in direct sunlight. When closed, the innovative new roof creates a coupe-like roofline with the classical elegance of a soft-top.



The fabric material lies flat on the joint-free arrangement of panel bow elements, meaning that neither their contours nor the soft-top frame is visible when viewing the roof from the outside. The soft-top pulls taut over the passenger cell when closed, which reduces wind noise in the cabin while optimizing the aerodynamic properties of the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible with xDrive. Opening and closing the roof takes 18 seconds and can be performed at up to 31 mph. The three bow panels fold neatly into a compact Z configuration which can also be performed via the remote key thanks to the standard Comfort Access. The compact dimensions of the folded soft-top increase cargo area to 9.0 cubic feet, an increase of 1.2 cubic feet over the previous M4 Convertible. The top features a safety mechanism which prevents it from being lowered if the trunk area is filled. A pass-through door in the rear seat allows for longer items to be carried inside the car.



