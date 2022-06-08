STUD Or DUD? BRING IN THE CLONES! CHINA Comes To Europe With A Tesla Model 3 Challenger. Verdict Is???

The new BYD Seal electric saloon has gone on sale in China, with BYD confirming that initial deliveries are planned to begin by the end of the month.



Revealed in May, the Tesla Model 3 rival is claimed to have attracted up to 60,000 pre-orders from Chinese customers.



The exterior styling of the EV inherits cues first revealed on the Ocean X concept car and what BYD calls its “ocean aesthetics” design lineage.



At 4800mm long, 1875mm wide and 1460mm tall, it's 106mm longer, 58mm narrower and 17mm taller than the Model 3. Its wheelbase is 45mm longer than its Tesla rival's, at 2920mm.



A long-range rear-wheel-drive model occupies the middle of the Seal line-up. Its 308bhp rear-mounted electric motor is combined with the 82.5kWh battery, giving a 0-62mph time of 5.9sec and a 150km (93-mile) increase in the CLTC range over its less powerful sibling at 700km (435 miles).













