STUD Or DUD? DeLorean Comes Back From The DEAD With Alpha5 EV.

DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) has given us our first proper look at its reimagined electric sportscar, named the Alpha5.



Designed in collaboration with ItalDesign like the original DMC-12, this new DeLorean Alpha5 is a two-door, four-seat, all-electric sportscar.



It will be officially unveiled on August 21 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance event.



According to DeLorean, the Alpha5 can do the 0-60mph (0-96km/h) sprint in 2.99 seconds. This is around the same time it takes the Porsche Taycan Turbo S to do the same sprint. DeLorean also mentions that it can do 0-88mph (0-141km/h) in 4.35 seconds.











































