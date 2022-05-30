STUD Or DUD? DeLorean Comes Back From The DEAD With Alpha5 EV.

Agent001 submitted on 5/30/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:54:53 AM
Views : 78 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carexpert.com.au
DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) has given us our first proper look at its reimagined electric sportscar, named the Alpha5.Designed in collaboration with ItalDesign like the original DMC-12, this new DeLorean Alpha5 is a two-door, four-seat, all-electric sportscar.It will be officially unveiled on August 21 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance event.According to DeLorean, the Alpha5 can do the 0-60mph (0-96km/h) sprint in 2.99 seconds. This is around the same time it takes the Porsche Taycan Turbo S to do the same sprint. DeLorean also mentions that it can do 0-88mph (0-141km/h) in 4.35 seconds.Full article at the link...Read Article
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news