STUD Or DUD? IM 6 EV Sedan. China Is Throwing EVERYTHING Against The Wall To Hurt Tesla. Is It WORKING?

The IM 6, a new mid-size electric sedan, is the 4th car in the IM Motors lineup, a luxury EV brand owned by SAIC, Alibaba, and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech. The IM 6 is the sister model of the LS6 SUV-coupe, and it shares design elements with other IM cars, featuring darkened light units and black window frames. Advanced technology is evident in the car's design, including a lidar, cameras, and sensors. The rear boasts a ducktail spoiler and a large black light bar, contributing to its overall appeal.



In terms of dimensions, the IM 6 measures 4931mm in length, 1960mm in width, and 1474mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2950mm and a curb weight of 2050kg for the RWD and 2280kg for the AWD. Power options for the IM 6 are as follows:



1. RWD single motor with 216 kW, 250 kW, or 300 kW.

2. AWD dual motor with 579 kW and 800 Nm, boasting a top speed of 239 km/h.



IM Motors offers a variety of battery options for the IM 6, including both LFP and ternary lithium. The RWD version achieves a maximum range of 720 km with a 90 kWh battery, while the AWD variant reaches 770 km with a 100 kWh battery. An innovative semi-solid state battery is currently under development, which is expected to provide a range of up to 1000 km.



The IM L6 electric sedan is scheduled to launch in May on the Chinese car market.









IM L6 is a new Chinese electric sedan - on the road.



