STUD Or DUD? IT'S HERE! 2020 VW Tiguan Debuts An Evolutionary Re-Fresh.

Since its launch in 2017, the second generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan compact SUV has become the best-selling Volkswagen in America, mirroring its global success. For the 2022 model year, Volkswagen of America will launch a refreshed model with new styling and technology to elevate its compelling blend of utility and performance.



“The 2022 Tiguan represents a strong refresh for one of our best-selling SUVs,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President for Product Marketing and Strategy. “It boasts sportier exterior styling, attainable technology, and competitive driver assistance feature deployment.”



On the outside, the Tiguan keeps its iconic look, but sharpens it with a completely revised front end. A distinctive bumper and broad grille are complemented by standard LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs), and can be accented further by an available illuminated light line flanking the VW logo. The top two trims feature updated, sporty R-Line® design elements, including bumpers and side sills. The distinctive side profile of the Tiguan remains with its strong character line carrying from the front fender through to the standard LED taillights. Newly centered Tiguan lettering on the rear matches Volkswagen family styling from the Arteon to the all-new Taos. The 2022 Tiguan will be available in eight exterior colors—including new Oryx White and Kings Red Metallic—and every trim level receives new wheels, ranging from 17-inch to 20-inch aluminum-alloy designs.







































































































Inside, the Tiguan boasts updated technology throughout its cabin. The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster now comes standard with an 8-inch display (10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro available), as does Volkswagen Car-Net® with in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. From the second trim in the revised lineup, MIB3 infotainment is standard along with wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices.



Comfort and convenience features get an upgrade as well. Heated front seats are now standard, with heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats as available options. Models from the second trim up receive a next-generation Climatronic® Touch interface for climate control and power tailgate, while R-Line models get a leather-wrapped steering wheel with touch islands and sliders. Additional available features include leatherette or leather seating surfaces, power driver and passenger seats, panoramic sunroof, Fender® Premium Audio, and 15-color ambient lighting.



The IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance suite will be standard on all but the base model. IQ.DRIVE includes Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring), Active Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor), Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Go, Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance), and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency). Base model Tiguans come standard with Front Assist, Side Assist, and Rear Traffic Alert, and can be optioned with the IQ.DRIVE package to round out the feature set. Other available driver assistance technologies include Light Assist (High Beam Control for headlights), Park Assist (Parking Steering Assistant), and Dynamic Road Sign Recognition.



The 2022 Tiguan will be offered in four value-laden trim levels, each available with 4Motion® all-wheel drive. All models are powered by the 2.0-liter four-cylinder EA888 TSI® engine, which puts out 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, delivered from just 1600 rpm. All Tiguan models are equipped with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission for smooth power delivery. The new Tiguan is expected to reach U.S. dealers in the third quarter of 2021.



Best-selling Volkswagen, both in the U.S. and worldwide

Exterior style updated with all-new front end, new colors and wheels

Revised interior features standard Volkswagen Digital Cockpit and Car-Net®, while wireless charging, wireless App-Connect, Climatronic® Touch interface, and new IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance suite standard from second trim

Trim offerings streamlined to provide great value











