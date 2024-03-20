STUD Or DUD? Infiniti Debuts the 2025 QX80. No More FUDGIE THE WHALE?

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV that has recently been introduced to the market. This flagship vehicle from Infiniti boasts a sleek exterior design with a signature double-arch grille and LED DRLs inspired by the organic shapes of a bamboo forest. The exterior is further enhanced with flush door handles that retract when driving and extend when approaching the vehicle in a parking lot.



Under the hood, the QX80 is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine that generates an impressive 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain is paired with a refined and efficient VR35DDTT engine, which provides a smooth and powerful driving experience. The QX80 also features Electronic Air Suspension and Dynamic Digital Suspension technologies that work in tandem to adapt the vehicle to the exact driving situation.



Inside the cabin, the QX80 offers a luxurious and comfortable environment. The interior features a triple display setup, with two 14.3-inch high-definition displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, as well as a 14-speaker Klipsch audio system. The QX80 also offers a 64-color personalized ambient lighting system that allows drivers to set the mood and change the appearance of the cabin.



The 2025 Infiniti QX80 is packed with advanced technology and safety features. These include Front Wide View, which uses the vehicle's front camera to provide a wide, 170-degree vantage point, and Invisible Hood View, which uses advanced camera and image processing technology to create an image of what's underneath the nose and around the front wheels.



It has a starting price of $82,450







