STUD Or DUD? New BMW X3 Debuts.

The latest BMW X3 has been unveiled, sporting a fresh, edgy exterior, an overhauled interior, and significant chassis upgrades. Although it sticks with petrol and diesel engines, a fully electric X3 is set to debut next year, previewed by the avant-garde Neue Klasse X concept. Built on the existing 'G01' platform, the new X3 boasts an enhanced chassis aimed at enhancing driving dynamics and comfort.



Project lead Martin Delitz explained to Autocar that the X3, despite being a fourth-generation model, retains the rear-biased CLAR platform. However, the suspension and steering systems have been revamped for improved performance and stability. The X3 also retains its diesel engine, unlike some other BMW models, and offers petrol and plug-in hybrid options.



The X3's exterior has undergone a significant transformation, aligning with BMW's new design philosophy. The bonnet is raised, the grille is more prominent (and optionally illuminated), and the light designs at both ends are sleeker. The X3 M50, with a 3.0-litre straight six engine producing 396bhp, tops the range at £64,990. The full-fledged X3 M is expected to return next year.



The X3, which sold 350,000 units globally last year, will be available by the end of 2024, starting at £46,800 for the xDrive20, rising to £56,340 for the xDrive30e plug-in hybrid, capable of more than 50 miles on electric power alone.





























