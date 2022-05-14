STUD Or DUD? THAT'S A WRAP! What's YOUR Opinion On This Ford Mustang With A 'WEATHERED' Finish Wrap?

Materials to modify and personalize your car or truck are getting more an more unique and the customer seems to have an unlimited amount of choice these days.



Here's one we hadn't seen until this...



A car wrap that makes your vehicle have that 'weathered' look.















The funny thing was the person who owned the car bought it used and had NO idea the wrap was intentional and actually though it was time to have it replaced due to 'wear'! NOT KIDDING!



So tell us YOUR opinion of the technique.



STUD of DUD?





