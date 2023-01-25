STUD or DUD? Porsche 357 Concept. A Love Letter To The Legendary 356. Are YOU In LUST?

Porsche has unveiled the Vision 357, a retro-themed design concept paying tribute to the first sports cars from the firm and marking Porsche’s 75th birthday as a standalone carmaker.



The name and overall look of the 357 harks back to the Porsche 356, designed by Ferry Porsche and Erwin Komenda (one of the lead designers on Ferdinand Porsche’s Volkswagen Beetle project), the first examples of which emerged in 1948.



Whereas early 356 models had less than 40bhp and similar mechanicals to the Beetle, the Vision 357 is based on the company’s wild 718 Cayman GT4 RS and makes use of its naturally-aspirated 4-litre flat-six engine, theoretically allowing it to develop 493bhp











