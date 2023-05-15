STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES. GM Debuts The DUMBEST Way To Turn On The Headlights Inside Their Latest Truck.

The new navigation screen switch for turning on the headlights in GM's latest truck has sparked a wave of criticism and frustration among users. The decision to integrate such a crucial function into the navigation system is widely seen as a questionable design choice, if not outright dumb.



Firstly, combining the headlight switch with the navigation screen complicates the process of turning on the lights. Drivers now have to navigate through menus and submenus, taking their attention away from the road, just to perform a basic safety function. This unnecessary complexity increases the risk of accidents and compromises driver focus.



Furthermore, the placement of the switch within the navigation system may lead to confusion and frustration, especially for those who are accustomed to traditional headlight controls. In emergency situations, every second counts, and having to navigate through multiple screens to access a vital function like headlights can be infuriating and potentially dangerous.



Overall, GM's decision to incorporate the headlight switch into the navigation screen is widely regarded as an ill-conceived move that compromises safety, usability, and user experience. Simplifying the operation of critical functions like headlights should be a priority, and this design flaw highlights the importance of user-centered design principles in automotive engineering.



What makes this even dumber is that you could MAYBE get away with this in some EV like the Bolt but for a TRUCK OWNER? C'MON MAN! GM WTF are you thinking? Wait, they're NOT!













You folks are going to LOVE how to turn on the headlights in the GMC Canyon pic.twitter.com/MJ7S9Sakrn — Gary Gastelu ???? (@garygastelu) May 13, 2023



