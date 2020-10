By popular demand, Subaru has introduced a new feature in all its 2021 models: a camera embedded in the dashboard that automatically records you freaking out about Trump and uploads the video to TikTok. "This is much safer, since TikTokkers won't have to hold their smartphone to record themselves screaming about Trump any longer," said Subaru's CEO, Tomomi Nakamura. "Now, they can just scream about the bad orange man all day, and we'll take care of the TikTokking."



Read Article