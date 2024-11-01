SUCKERS! The 'AUTO EXPERTS' Fell HOOK, LINE And SINKER For LUCID. In 2023, They Only Delivered 6,001 Vehicles! LOLOLOL!

Oh my, what a juicy topic we have here! The "AUTO EXPERTS" certainly seem to have been caught in a wild ride with Lucid Motors. In 2023, Lucid Motors delivered a mere 6,001 vehicles, which is quite a contrast to the expectations set by the company.



Some might say that the "AUTO EXPERTS" were too optimistic about Lucid Motors' potential, while others might argue that they were simply taken in by the hype. Either way, it's clear that the reality of Lucid's 2023 performance didn't quite match up to the lofty predictions.



Auto Spies warned you and told you they would flop.



But hey, let's not be too harsh on the "AUTO EXPERTS." After all, it's easy to get swept up in the excitement of a new, innovative company like Lucid Motors. And who knows, maybe 2024 will be the year that Lucid turns things around and delivers on its promises.



In the meantime, let's all have a good laugh at the expense of the "AUTO EXPERTS." After all, what's life without a little humor and a few unexpected twists and turns? So, here's to the "AUTO EXPERTS" and their unwavering optimism in the face of reality. Cheers!



As they say in Boston, "Is it OHVA?"



Lesson: NEVER believe them. They're always biased and WRONG!





