SUMMER IS COMING! Do YOU LUST For A Conversion-Type VAN And If So, WHICH Do You WANT MOST?

Memorial Day Weekend is almost upon us and we all know that is the official kickoff of summer.



The sportscars come out, the boaters are in force and over the last few years, the CONVERSION van business not only has made a comeback but it is booming.



The last time they were hot, they looked like this.























They're still around but this is one of the current hot numbers....















I can't tell you how many there are in my area where housing cost ISN'T an issue. It's just the cool thing to have or the 'if the apocalypse happens, that's my new home."



I've stopped myself from going to the shows or to the large dealers for fear I might end up driving one home.



The weirdest part is they're like tattoo's. there are a million kinds but I can't make my mind up which I like best.



I like one, then see another and say hmm, that's it lol!



Tell us if you have the bug and if so WHICH would you get or MIGHT you actually OWN?









