SUNS OUT, GUNS OUT! Texas Man Has Solution For Tesla Violent Terrorists. Our Guess Is They Will Get The POINT!

In a bold and controversial move, Texas man Richard Ryan has modified his Tesla Model S Plaid by mounting a minigun on its roof, as highlighted in a post by Collin Rugg on March 16, 2025. The striking image shows the sleek electric vehicle, now equipped with a formidable weapon, parked on a road with a scenic backdrop. Ryan's defiant message, "Just try and vandalize my Tesla. I dare you. I double DOG dare you," has sparked widespread attention and debate on social media. The modification, reportedly built with contributions from companies like Unplugged Performance and DeGroat Tactical Arms, raises questions about legality, safety, and the intersection of personal expression and public safety. Responses range from admiration for the audacity to concerns about potential misuse, reflecting the polarizing nature of this unique automotive statement in Texas.













