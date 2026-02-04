SUPER BOWL 2026: Is This Jeep Ad WORTHY Of The BIG GAME Or A FISHY Effort?

As Super Bowl 2026 kicks off, Jeep dives into the advertising frenzy with their "Billy Bass Goes To The River" spot for the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee Hybrid. Clocking in at a crisp 30 seconds, this ad resurrects the iconic Big Mouth Billy Bass—the singing fish toy from the '90s—in a hilariously chaotic family adventure.



The plot hooks you immediately: A kid begs Dad to "take me to the river" with Billy in tow, crooning the classic tune. Buckled into the Cherokee Hybrid, boasting 37 combined MPG and 140 safety features, they head out. But nature bites back—literally. Billy plunges into the water, sparking a frenzy of screams: "NO! STOP IT!



HELP ME!" Wires short-circuit, blame flies ("It's your kid's fault!"), and the family panics amid eagle sightings and soggy mishaps. The punchline? "Stay safe with Jeep's features... but outside, you're on your own."



Is it Big Game worthy? Absolutely. The nostalgic callback to Billy Bass lands punchy humor, blending absurdity with Jeep's adventure ethos. It cleverly contrasts the vehicle's reliability against wild unpredictability, making the $36,995 hybrid shine without feeling forced. No A-list celebs needed; the fish steals the show. Yet, it's a tad "fishy"—pun intended—in its over-the-top chaos, risking alienation if viewers miss the irony.



Still, in a sea of bland ads, this one's a keeper, reeling in laughs and brand loyalty. Worth the multimillion-dollar slot? Hook, line, and sinker.



