SUPER FAILS! How To FOLD Your TACO Correctly: FIRST, WARM IT UP THEN Back It Into A Ferrari 458! NOT!

Agent001 submitted on 3/25/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:26:45 PM

Views : 542 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

16 year-old backs Tacoma into 458 in Orange County, California...




SUPER FAILS! How To FOLD Your TACO Correctly: FIRST, WARM IT UP THEN Back It Into A Ferrari 458! NOT!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)