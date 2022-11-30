SUPERCAR WARS! Lamborghini's Sterrato Vs. Porsche's 911 Dakar. WHICH Keys Are YOU TAKING?

Lamborghini is a brand synonymous with creating shock and awe, but its latest car might be its most bonkers model yet.

Called the Sterrato, it's a jacked-up version of its Huracan supercar that's designed to be used far away from the svelte tarmac of the race track - and will certainly appeal to the mega-rich in the Middle East who can take one into the desert.

The arrival of the Sterrato comes just weeks after Porsche unveiled the 911 Dakar - a similarly stilted version of its iconic model. The big question is, which of these crazy off-road supercars is best on paper?



Which keys are YOU taking?




