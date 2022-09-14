SUPPLY CHAIN UNDER THREAT: Railway Workers Plan To Strike Driving Inflation Even Higher

President Joe Biden told reporters gather at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday that railway management and workers need to come back to the table as a strike would be “...an unacceptable outcome for our economy.”
“The White House is working with other modes of transportation (including shippers, truckers, air freight) to see how they can step in and keep goods moving, in case of a rail shutdown,” a White House official told CNN on Tuesday.
The official added that the administration “has also been working with relevant agencies to assess what supply chains and commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions, and the emergency authorities available to keep goods moving.”
Read Article