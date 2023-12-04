SURVEY SAYS Only 19% Of Americans 'Very Likely' To Go Electric. WHY Is the Excitement Over EV's With Americans Starting To WANE In 2023?

The excitement over EVs is waning with Americans due to a number of factors. For one, the initial hype surrounding EVs has been driven by a variety of factors such as government regulations, incentives, and environmental concerns. These factors may have driven some consumers to consider purchasing an EV, but as those factors change or are addressed, the sense of urgency to switch to an EV may have decreased.



Additionally, EVs are still more expensive than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, and the availability of charging infrastructure remains a concern for many consumers. These factors may be causing some potential EV buyers to delay their purchasing decisions or opt for more affordable, conventional vehicles.



Why do you think no matter what the media says, the surveys don't support the EV hype in the USA?










