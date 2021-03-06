SURVEY SHOWS: Americans Were DYING To Drive And When They DID They Drove UNSAFER Than EVER! WHY?

U.S. traffic deaths soared dramatically after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020, hitting the highest yearly total since 2007 as more Americans engaged in unsafe behavior on U.S. roads, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.



For all of 2020, 38,680 people died on U.S. roads -- up 7.2 percent or nearly 2,600 more than in 2019, even though Americans drove 13 percent fewer miles, preliminary data shows.



NHTSA said the main behaviors that drove this increase include: impaired driving, speeding and failure to wear seat belts.



