SUV Sales Account For Over Half Of Vehicle Sales In The EU - Is That REALLY The Best Way To Go Green?

People have some stereotypes about what car customers like to purchase around the world. Americans are said to love land yachts. Europeans would prefer more rational stuff, such as compact vehicles. When they get more emotional, light sports cars should fit the bill. Chinese folks supposedly prefer sedans. Apparently, SUVs will unify world tastes, and the latest piece of evidence confirming that is that they now represent more than half of all new car sales in Europe. But is this the only lesson we can extract from that? According to Automotive News, Dataforce discovered that SUVs accounted for 51% of all new vehicle sales in the first half of 2023 in the Old Continent. That's the first time this has happened. In the first half of 2022, 48% of new cars sold in Europe were SUVs. This year, their sales results increased by 23%. That's more than the general demand for new cars in Europe grew (17%). However, when you look more closely at the numbers Automotive News published, the SUV share in the European market was even higher.



