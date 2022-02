001's SpyGirl..."Don't you EVER get tired of looking at car prices?"



001's answer..."That would be a NO."



Tonight's research...REVEALS?



A brand new 2021 Ford Bronco WildTrak is going through the wholesale auctions for $16,000 bucks MORE than its 2021 rival, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.











Yes, the Bronco is the new kid on the block but we ask, is it WORTH a HUGE premium like that OVER the tried and true Wrangler Rubicon?