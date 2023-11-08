SUV WARS! 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Or 2023 Kia Telluride? WHICH Would You Choose With YOUR MONEY?

In the world of midsize SUVs, the clash of titans continues with the highly anticipated showdown between the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe and the 2023 Kia Telluride. Both vehicles have captured the hearts of consumers with their sleek designs, advanced features, and impressive performance, but which one truly emerges as the champion?



The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe boasts a refreshed exterior, embracing Hyundai's modern design language. Its revamped grille and sharper lines exude a more sophisticated aura. Under the hood, a range of powertrains promises optimal efficiency without compromising on power, offering drivers the freedom to choose according to their preferences.



On the other side, the 2023 Kia Telluride has already proven its mettle with its bold styling and spacious interior. Its refined cabin showcases upscale materials and intuitive technology, ensuring a comfortable and connected journey for both driver and passengers. With a potent V6 engine, the Telluride offers robust acceleration and towing capabilities.



But the ultimate question remains: does the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe outdo the 2023 Kia Telluride on ALL fronts?



As a former owner of TWO Telluride's I can clearly state with MY money, I'd go 2024 Santa Fe ALL THE WAY!



The exterior (except the rear hatch) is more modern and Land Roverish, The interior BLOWS the Tellurude's away by a LONG SHOT. And you can get the 24 Santa Fe in a hybrid version and maybe a plug-in. There is NO sign of that coming on the Telly. Another good question is how many 3 row hybrid SUV's are out there. Another feather in the cap for the Hyundai.



Which way would YOU go? New SANTA FE? Or The SELLURIDE?











