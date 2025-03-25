SUV WARS! 2025 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2025 Honda Passport: A Rugged Rumble! WHICH Is YOUR CHOICE?

The SUV showdown of 2025 is here, pitting the 2025 Ford Bronco Sport against the 2025 Honda Passport. These two contenders cater to drivers craving adventure and practicality, but they carve out their own paths. The Bronco Sport channels off-road grit with a retro vibe, while the Passport leans on Honda’s reliability and family-ready design. Let’s dive into how they compare in performance, utility, and value.



Starting with power, the 2025 Bronco Sport offers two engines: a 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder with 181 horsepower and a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder pushing 250 horsepower in the Badlands trim. Both mate to an eight-speed automatic with standard all-wheel drive (AWD). The new Sasquatch package, available on Outer Banks and Badlands trims, adds off-road flair with higher ground clearance and all-terrain tires. Meanwhile, the 2025 Honda Passport runs on a single 3.5-liter V6, delivering 280 horsepower through a nine-speed automatic. AWD is optional across trims, not standard on the base EX-L. The Passport’s V6 brings smooth, robust power, topping the Bronco Sport’s base engine, though it lacks Ford’s off-road-specific tuning.



Capability is where their personalities shine. The Bronco Sport’s Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) and up to 8.8 inches of ground clearance make it a trail-ready beast. It tows up to 2,200 pounds with the base engine and 2,700 with the 2.0-liter. The Passport, however, flexes a 5,000-pound towing capacity—nearly double the Bronco Sport’s max—ideal for hauling heavy loads. With 8.1 inches of ground clearance and available torque-vectoring AWD, it handles light off-roading but thrives on pavement.





































Inside, utility splits the difference. The Bronco Sport’s boxy build offers 32.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row (29.4 in Badlands), expanding to 65.2 cubic feet with seats folded—solid for its size. The Passport dwarfs it with 50.5 cubic feet behind the rear seats and up to 100.8 cubic feet total, a boon for big hauls or families. Rear legroom favors the Passport at 39.6 inches versus 36.9 in the Bronco Sport, though Ford edges out front legroom (42.4 inches vs. 40.9).



Pricing sets them apart too. The Bronco Sport kicks off at $29,995, well below the Passport’s $43,795 starting MSRP. Fully loaded, the Badlands Sasquatch trim nears $45,000, while the Passport’s Black Edition approaches $50,000. Fuel economy tilts toward the Bronco Sport’s base engine at 25/28 mpg (city/highway) compared to the Passport’s 19/24 mpg, though the Ford’s 2.0-liter (21/26 mpg) closes the gap.



Both SUVs bring strengths to the fight: the Bronco Sport with its off-road prowess and lower price, the Passport with its towing muscle and cavernous interior. It’s a clash of rugged style versus practical power. What’s your pick—would you roll with the Bronco Sport’s trail-ready attitude or the Passport’s versatile might? Let us know!



BTW, the Passport shots are of new one bought by 00R's brother this last weekend.



