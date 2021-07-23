SUV WARS! FACE-TO-FACE. WHICH Is The BETTER Looking FRONT? 2021 Genesis GV80 OR Hyundai Santa Fe?

Being on the road all summer has given me a lot of time to see cars driving across our fine country. And like we've always said, until you see a vehicle IN person or on the road, you shouldn't make a final decision on its design.

Here is the perfect example: Two brothers from the SAME mother.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 and the latest Hyundai Santa Fe. BOTH, good vehicles.





But today, this STRICTLY a LOOKS contest.

WHICH has the BETTER looking face.

Honestly, to ME, the Santa Fe wins by a mile.

What say YOU?



