SUV WARS! FACE-TO-FACE. WHICH Is The BETTER Looking FRONT? 2021 Genesis GV80 OR Hyundai Santa Fe?

Being on the road all summer has given me a lot of time to see cars driving across our fine country. And like we've always said, until you see a vehicle IN person or on the road, you shouldn't make a final decision on its design.
Here is the perfect example: Two brothers from the SAME mother.
The 2021 Genesis GV80 and the latest Hyundai Santa Fe. BOTH, good vehicles.
But today, this STRICTLY a LOOKS contest.
WHICH has the BETTER looking face.
Honestly, to ME, the Santa Fe wins by a mile.
What say YOU?