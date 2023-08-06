SUV WARS! RATE The DESIGNS! New Lexus TX vs. Telluride vs. Palisade vs. Grand Cherokee!

In the realm of SUVs, a fierce battle has emerged as four contenders step onto the battleground: the new Lexus TX, the Telluride, the Palisade, and the Grand Cherokee. These titans of the road vie for supremacy, each armed with their own distinctive designs.



The new Lexus TX exudes an air of luxury, with its sleek lines and bold grille, combining elegance with a touch of aggression. It aims to conquer hearts with its refined aesthetics and premium craftsmanship.

The Telluride, on the other hand, presents a muscular and rugged stance, ready to conquer any terrain. Its robust exterior design is accentuated by prominent wheel arches and a commanding front fascia, signaling a desire for adventure.



Meanwhile, the Palisade boasts a more sophisticated and family-friendly appeal. Its contemporary styling features clean lines and a refined front grille, emphasizing its commitment to providing a comfortable and spacious interior for all occupants.



The Grand Cherokee, a veteran in the SUV arena, exudes a timeless and classic aura. Its bold and boxy silhouette continues to captivate enthusiasts, while subtle design updates give it a fresh appeal.

Each of these SUVs brings its unique personality to the battlefield. Which design reigns supreme? That verdict lies in the eyes of the beholder, as personal taste and preference hold the ultimate power to rate these extraordinary machines.



RANK the designs BEST to WORST!


























