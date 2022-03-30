SUV WARS! Tesla Model X Vs. The New Cadillac Escalade DIESEL. WHICH Would YOU Want On A Road Trip Like THIS?

I was perusing the internet and saw this note about a recent road trip that involved a Tesla Model X and the new Cadillac Escalade.



The writer compared the two experiences and mileage scenarios.



Take a read and tell us your take on how it all played out.







"Recently, new Tesla Model X long range 6 passenger with 22” wheel MSRP $118,190 and new Cadillac Escalade ESV platinum Diesel with super cruise (MSRP $115,715) went on to 900 mile journey from NYC to Atlanta.



Left about same time. Both cars were loaded with 3 adults and their luggage. Both started with 80% battery and 80% fuel left.



Escalade diesel made journey with about $120 in diesel (22 gallons) with 1/8th tank left for around 16 hours include a fuel stop and driver change. Mostly relied on super cruise. Drivers didn’t complaint about fatigue.



Tesla relied on superchargers and cost $133.26 for charging with 32% left. And…. It took them 22.5 hours with 8 stops based on Tesla Nav’s suggestion. The drivers also relied on subscriptions of FSD beta and complained about fatigue.



They drove on the same day and mostly same route however, Tesla drove about 20 miles more due to supercharger related detour…



This was not scientific test. It was company trip and they used the car like rental car. (Like with pre-paid fuel or family on long road trip.)



If I went into deep into detail, Tesla might have saved some money but definitely, there’s long drive king on the market"





