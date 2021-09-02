SUV WARS! The Best SUV's For THREESOMES. SORRY, TYPO! THREE ROWS! X7? GLS, SLADE or Navi?

The winner of this test, then, would be the luxury SUV that makes the fewest compromises. We're looking for a vehicle that's comfortable, with effortless acceleration and a plush yet responsive ride. We want a beautifully finished interior that makes an even bigger impression than its blingy sheetmetal. But given that these are also family SUVs (not my family, but someone's), we're also looking at interior space in each row and ensuring that the luxury themes are carried through to all three rows, not just the first one or two.



Here's how our rankings shook out.



4th Place: 2020 Bmw X7 Xdrive 40I

3rd Place: 2020 Mercedes-Benz Gls 580 4Matic

2nd Place: 2021 Cadillac Escalade Esv 4Wd Premium Luxury

1st Place: 2020 Lincoln Navigator 4X4 Black Label



Are you surprised? How would YOU have ranked them?



Full review details at the link





Read Article