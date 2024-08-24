SUV WARS! Video Review-Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid vs Kia Sorento HEV 2025

If you're on the hunt for a fresh hybrid to ferry the family around, you've struck gold with the timing. The scene is buzzing with the arrival of the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, showcasing a bold, boxy design that's splitting opinions right down the middle. On the flip side, its sibling under the skin, the Kia Sorento Hybrid, has just undergone a subtle refresh, sticking to a more traditional aesthetic. It's an ideal moment for a automotive showdown.



In this detailed comparison by Carsguide, the premium Calligraphy version of the Santa Fe goes toe-to-toe with the Sorento's GT-Line. Both contenders come equipped with three rows of seats, accommodating up seven, but the real contest lies in which offers superior practicality and the most value for your dollar. Let's see which of these family-friendly hybrids takes the lead.













