SUV WARS! WATCH! China's BYD And MG COME For The NEW Tesla Model Y. Did CHINA EAT THEIR LUNCH?

In the electrified trenches of the SUV Wars, Tesla's Model Y faces a fierce ambush from Chinese juggernauts BYD Sealion 7 and MG IM6. What Car?'s blistering 500-mile showdown—pits these mid-size EVs against each other, asking: Has the Dragon devoured the icons?



On paper, China flexes hard. The MG IM6 boasts a luxurious cabin, real-world supremacy in range and ride comfort, plus blistering 396kW charging—the fastest around—and a seven-year warranty that laughs at rivals. BYD's Sealion 7 counters with stylish flair, intricate Ferrari-esque headlights, and a plush interior that outshines Tesla's minimalist vibe, all at a price undercutting the Model Y.



Yet, in the brutal real-world grind, Tesla strikes back. The refreshed Model Y—lighter by 300kg, hyper-efficient at 3.7 miles/kWh—humiliates with rock-solid reliability, lower running costs, and seamless Supercharger access. BYD faltered, limping to stops with phantom range; MG dazzled in specs but couldn't topple the champ.



Verdict? China nibbled the edges—BYD for design lovers, MG for tech fiends—but Tesla guards its throne. In SUV Wars, efficiency trumps hype.













