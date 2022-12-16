SUV WARS! WATCH! WHICH Of These Four Rides Is The BEST SUV? Take A Look And Watch These Guys Get It ALL WRONG!

Large families, car hire services, ranch owners, and those who tow small mountains pay attention—this comparison is for you.



The AutoGuide team is back at it with another big shootout and this one is particularly massive - in the size of the vehicles anyways.



We're comparing the Ford Expedition, the GMC Yukon Denali, the Toyota Sequoia and finally the Jeep Wagoneer. Which one is best?



We drive them all, test their size and features and select one top pick.



Spies take...We think they got it all wrong. Watch the video and tell us if we're right?









Read Article