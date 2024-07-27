SUV WARS! What Is The COOLER CHOICE TODAY? The Range Rover OR The 2025 Cadillac Escalade?

When it comes to luxury SUVs, few names command as much respect as the Cadillac Escalade and the Land Rover Range Rover. Both vehicles have a reputation for opulence, power, and status, but which one reigns supreme in the coolness department? Let's take a closer look at the 2025 Escalade and the Range Rover to see if we can answer that question.



The 2025 Escalade is a bold, tech-laden, three-row take on the full-size SUV formula. It boasts a refreshed design, advanced lighting, and a 55-inch digital dashboard inspired by the Escalade IQ. The Escalade also features a new 6.2L V8 engine that delivers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. With a starting price of around $80,000, the Escalade is a big, bold, and brash SUV that makes a statement wherever it goes.



On the other hand, the Range Rover is a classic luxury SUV that has been redesigned for 2022. It features a sleek, modern exterior design and a refined interior with premium materials and advanced technology. The Range Rover is available with a range of engines, including a 3.0L inline-six, a 4.4L V8, and a 3.0L inline-six diesel. Prices start at around $100,000, making it a more expensive option than the Escalade.



And if you're smart on the model you choose, if you go Caddy you could probably get a good used 911 as well and still be UNDER the price of the Range Rover.





















Both the Escalade and the Range Rover have their strengths and weaknesses. The Escalade is bigger, bolder, and more in-your-face, while the Range Rover is more refined, understated, and luxurious. The Escalade is a better value, but the Range Rover has more cachet and prestige.



So, which one is cooler? That's a question only you can answer. Do you prefer the bold and brash Escalade, or the refined and understated Range Rover?



To our eye, the Escalade makes more of a statement and we know it will be more reliable. Plus, nothing even close to super cruise in the Rover.





