SUV WARS! With The 2026 New Palisade Redesign, WHY Would ANYONE Buy A Genesis?

Hyundai has unveiled the fully-redesigned 2026 Palisade, marking a significant update for this popular three-row SUV. The new Palisade features a striking, boxy design language, aligning with Hyundai's recent trend towards more angular, sophisticated aesthetics seen in models like the Santa Fe. This redesign not only enhances the vehicle's visual appeal but also increases its road presence with a longer wheelbase for additional interior space. The exterior is characterized by vertically stacked headlights and taillights, a large grille, and chrome accents that give it a premium look.



Inside, the Palisade has been transformed into what Hyundai describes as a "premium living space." The cabin boasts dual 12.3-inch curved displays for both the instrument cluster and infotainment system, wrapped in high-quality leather and wood trim. The interior design focuses on luxury and functionality, with a new front bench seat option allowing for up to nine passengers, a feature particularly appealing in markets like South Korea. Technical details remain sparse, but it's anticipated to offer both traditional and hybrid powertrains, aiming for improved efficiency and performance. This redesign positions the Palisade to continue its success story by blending family utility with upscale comfort and style.



Would YOU buy a Genesis over the the 2026 Hyundai Palisade?


































